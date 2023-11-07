KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Starbucks Increases US Hourly Wages And Adds Other Benefits For Non-Union Workers

November 6, 2023 5:10PM PST
Share
Starbucks Increases US Hourly Wages And Adds Other Benefits For Non-Union Workers
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Starbucks is increasing pay and benefits for most U.S. hourly workers after ending its fiscal year with record sales.

But the company said Monday that unionized workers won’t be eligible for some of those perks, a sign of the continuing tension between the Seattle coffee giant and the union trying to organize its U.S. stores.

The National Labor Relations Board says least 366 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since 2021.

But Starbucks and the Workers United union have yet to reach a labor agreement at any of those stores.

Starbucks plans to increase wages starting Jan. 1.

More about:
Starbucks

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Slips To 7.76% In First Drop After Climbing 7 Weeks In A Row
2

Judge Fines Former President Trump $10,000 For Violating Limited Gag Order
3

Magic Mushrooms Nearly Killed Dozens
4

Revolving Door Drug Dealers Are Getting People Killed
5

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Inch Higher, But Remain At Historically Healthy Levels