Starbucks Delivery

If it’s hard to get out of the house or away from your desk to get coffee, this will come as good news. Starbucks has announced it’s expanding its delivery partnership with Uber Eats to 2,000 more US stores. It can now deliver from about a fourth of all of its stores in the country.

“Starbucks Delivers” has been operating as a pilot program since September in Miami, Tokyo, and a handful of cities in China. Starbucks says it will be expanding the service to seven more metropolitan areas in the US starting next year.

Read more below. Will you get your coffee delivered to you?

https://www.theverge.com/2018/12/13/18139850/starbucks-expands-delivery-us-locations-uber-eats