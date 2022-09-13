Starbucks Announces Plans To Revamp Stores To Speed Service, Boost Morale

This file photo taken on June 26, 2019, shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa. Starbucks is closing 16 stores around the country because of repeated safety issues, including drug use and other disruptive behaviors that threaten staff. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) – Starbucks plans to spend $450 million next year to make its North American stores more efficient and less complex.

The company also said it plans to open 2,000 net new stores in the U.S. by 2025.

The emphasis will be on meeting the growing demand for drive-thru and delivery.

Starbucks recently saw the best week for sales in its 51-year history when it introduced its latest fall drinks.

But it says stores need better equipment to make drinks more quickly.

Among the things driving the revamp is an ongoing unionization effort, which Starbucks opposes.

More than 230 U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late last year.