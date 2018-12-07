Star Wars Jacket

Columbia Sportswear is releasing a new winter coat that looks just like the coats the crew wore when they worked on the Empire Strikes Back set in 1979. Columbia will open up orders for the $500 “Empire Crew Parka” today. It’s said to be a collectors item…or at the very least, a cool Christmas gift.

Last year, the outdoor apparel company released a line of winter coats inspired by Luke Skywalker’s, Princess Leia’s, and Han Solo’s Hoth costumes from Empire Strikes Back.

According to MASHABLE…..The original crew jackets from the Star Wars Hoth set are rare. One sold at auction in 2017 for close to $8,000.