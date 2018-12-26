Stanich’s Tavern Reopening In January ??
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Dec 26, 2018 @ 11:36 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.–  All indicators point to the beloved neighborhood haunt reopening in January.  the note posted in the door is new.  Looking through windows shows a restaurant/Bar ready for workers and customers.  The popular  bar closed a year ago.  Owner Steve Stanich has faced legal issues. An article about Nick’s Burger created a stir  nobody was prepared for.  Suddenly the restaurant was cooking for many more customers then it could handle.Eatery licenses in Oregon renew at the first of every year.  It would make sense that Stanich would hold off until the beginning of 2019 to reopen.  Re-inspection  of new upgrades would also be required.  That has to be done before a new license could be issued.

 

Comments