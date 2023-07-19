Stanford University President Resigns Over Research Concerns

FILE – People walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif., on March 14, 2019. The president of Stanford University Marc Tessier-Lavigne said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down August 31. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne says he will resign following concerns about the integrity of his research.

He says in a letter to staff and students Wednesday that he will step down Aug. 31.

It comes after the board of trustees launched a review in December following allegations of misconduct around papers he co-authored.

He says he “never submitted a scientific paper without firmly believing that the data were correct and accurately presented.”

But he says he should have been more diligent in seeking corrections regarding his work.

Tessier-Lavigne says he’s stepping down because he expects continued debate about his ability to lead the university.