Stand Off Ends In Marion
By Pat Boyle
|
Nov 14, 2018 @ 6:02 AM
Marion, Or. –  A man armed with a knife, hatchet and rifle held off a SWAT team for six hours on Tuesday before he surrendered. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it started out as a domestic disturbance call. A woman who was inside the home managed to get  out safely. Near by homes were either evacuated or neighbors sheltered in place.

The Sheriff’s office identifies the man as 51 year old John Rousseau. He was taken to Salem Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and then to the Marion County Jail.

He faces charges of  menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He had outstanding warrants for  criminal mischief and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

