Stagnant Air Advisory This Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Poor air quality is expected this weekend. An air stagnation advisory goes into effect at midnight Friday through noon on Monday for the I-5 corridor in Southwest Washington, the Lower Columbia and the Portland metro.
Deteriorating air quality can cause issues for people with respiratory problems, who should follow their physician’s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. The state says prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged and residential wood burning devices should be limited as much as possible.
