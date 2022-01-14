      Weather Alert
Stagnant Air Advisory This Weekend

Jan 14, 2022 @ 2:56pm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Poor air quality is expected this weekend.  An air stagnation advisory goes into effect at midnight Friday through noon on Monday for the I-5 corridor in Southwest Washington, the Lower Columbia and the Portland metro.

Deteriorating air quality can cause issues for people with respiratory problems, who should follow their physician’s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.  The state says prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground.

Outdoor burning is highly discouraged and residential wood burning devices should be limited as much as possible.

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 
NOON PST MONDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Stagnant air is expected. This may lead to deteriorating 
air quality. 
 
* WHERE...In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and 
Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Greater 
Portland Metro Area. 
 
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Monday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with 
respiratory problems.
