Stagnant Air Advisory In Effect Most Of The Week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Poor air quality is expected for much of this week with an air stagnation advisory now in effect through Wednesday afternoon for the Portland metro area, Willamette Valley and many other parts of the state.
The advisory could be extended later into the week.
“We really won’t see much of a change in the pattern until the weekend when we get rain on Sunday,” said KGW Meteorologist Matt Zaffino.
Deteriorating air quality can cause issues for people with respiratory problems, who should follow their physician’s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. The state says prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged and residential wood burning devices should be limited as much as possible.
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
WEDNESDAY BELOW 1500 FEET...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 1500 feet.
* WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.