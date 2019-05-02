Stabbing Suspect Killed By Police Now Identified

Portland, Oregon – We now know the name of the stabbing suspect who was shot and killed by Portland police this week. Police say 42-year-old Jeb Brock stabbed four people Monday morning near Southeast 131st and Center street. When officers arrived he was holding a woman hostage, while a little baby was in the room. Officers tried to use non-lethal force, before they shot and killed Brock. Two of the stabbing victims, including the woman have already been released from the hospital. The baby is home safe with Mom. Brock’s photo is from a previous arrest.

Read more from Portland Police Bureau

The Portland Police Bureau, East County Major Crimes Team, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and City of Portland’s Independent Police Review continue to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 13136 Southeast Center Street.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the deceased suspect as 42 year-old Jeb Colin Brock. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was the result of gunshot wounds. Toxicology results are pending. Next of kin have been notified.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Portland Police Bureau’s directive outlining the procedures followed after an officer involved shooting may be found at https://www.portlandoregon. gov/police/article/656780

Following the Multnomah County District Attorney’s investigation and court proceedings, additional information will be released as appropriate.

As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board (PRB), which is comprised of community members, Bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review.

Once the entire investigation and legal processes are complete, the investigative files and any grand jury transcripts will be posted on the Bureau’s Open Data page and can be found here: https://www.portlandoregon. gov/police/52175

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449 or at vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395 or at travis.law@portlandoregon.gov

