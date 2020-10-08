Stabbing On MAX Train At Hollywood Transit Center
Courtesy: TriMet
PORTLAND, Ore. — An altercation on the MAX platform at Hollywood Transit Center on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a stabbing.
Police say the suspect and victim boarded the train around 4:45pm where the stabbing happened. The victim was seriously injured. The suspect was not arrested.
Further information has not been made available.
This bring backs memories of the May 2017 stabbing on board a train when Jeremy Christian stabbed two men and injured a third. He was sentenced this June to two life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.