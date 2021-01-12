Shows
Weather Alert
Flash Alerts
St. Paul Sch. Dist.
Jan 12, 2021 @ 7:28am
St. Paul Sch. Dist.
– Closed due to water issue. Online classes are canceled.
More Info Here
UPDATE
Popular Posts
Restraining Order Upheld Against Owner of Spiffy's Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders
Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Portland Police Officer Captured After Escaping
Two Oregon Men Are Facing Federal Charges For Covid-19 Fraud
Chaos and Violence at U.S. Capitol Mars Electoral College Vote
Democrats Plan 'Lightning' Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now
