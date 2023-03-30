St. Paul Rodeo To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Sam McKillip, president of the St. Paul Rodeo Association, carries the American flag in the grand entry at the 2021 St. Paul Rodeo. The rodeo will be inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in July. Photo by Kent Soule/Hoot Creek.

St. Paul, Ore. — The St. Paul Rodeo, an annual Independence Day tradition in Oregon, is set to be inducted into the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Hall of Fame this year. The rodeo, which started in 1935, has grown to become a favorite destination for thousands of fans, attracting over 75,000 attendees for five days of rodeo activities, including the Tack Room Saloon, Independence Day parade, nightly fireworks displays, and more.

Kevin Smith, vice-president and historian for the St. Paul Rodeo Association, expressed his surprise and joy upon hearing the news. The original board of eight men, several of them related, has grown to include eleven members and a general manager, along with 450 association members and 250 volunteers during rodeo week. Many of the volunteers and directors are grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the founders.

Smith attributes the rodeo’s success to their focus on fans’ needs and desires, as well as cowboys and cowgirls, specialty acts, livestock contractors, and sponsors. The rodeo has made a concerted effort to cater to its fans, resulting in its continued success and growth.

The rodeo will be receiving its award on July 15 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Smith expressed his pride in representing the association and the community, and acknowledged the many generations of families who have helped the St. Paul Rodeo thrive. This award is an important validation of the hard work put in over the years.

Other 2023 inductees into the PRCA Hall of Fame include several world champions and notable rodeo figures. The St. Paul Rodeo will take place from June 30 to July 4, 2023, with tickets ranging in price from $20 to $60. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the St. Paul Rodeo website or call 800.237.5920.