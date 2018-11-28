Man Tried Raping Woman He Met Online In Job Ad

St. Helens, Oregon – A St. Helens man is behind bars after police say he tried to sexually assault a woman at knife-point. Detectives in Columbia County say Tristin Litts met the victim on November 14th after she posted an ad online looking for work and offering house cleaning services. She walked with the 20-year-old for several blocks before he grabbed and dragged her into the bushes. St. Helens Police tell News Partner KGW the woman was able to get away and call 911. Litts is facing a number of charges including kidnapping and attempted rape. Neighbors are glad police got the suspect adding it was a shock to hear about big city crimes in their small town.