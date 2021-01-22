      Weather Alert

St. Charles Redmond Hospital Reports COVID-19 Outbreak

Jan 21, 2021 @ 4:27pm

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) – A hospital in Central Oregon is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among workers.

KTVZ-TV reports the St. Charles Redmond hospital said late Wednesday that 31 people have tested positive, and the Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority are investigating.

It’s unclear how the outbreak occurred.

St. Charles Health System, Inc., is headquartered in Bend.

They own and operate St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. New precautions are in place at the hospital, such as testing all caregivers and increasing air exchange.

They are also limiting visitors.

