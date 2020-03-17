St. Charles Health System Sued For Alleged “Boys Club” Culture
BEND, Ore. (AP) – Central Oregon’s largest health care provider is being sued for $1.2 million for alleged sex discrimination and other claims by a former pharmacist who described it as a “boys club” culture.
The Bulletin reports Darcy Martin filed the lawsuit last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Martin worked for St. Charles Health System as a staff pharmacist from March 2015 until she was fired in December 2019.
Martin says prior to her termination, she “opposed, resisted and/or complained” about gender discrimination and sexual harassment.
Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Goodman says officials are in the process of evaluating the lawsuit with lawyers.