St. Charles Health System Sued For Alleged “Boys Club” Culture

Mar 17, 2020 @ 12:08pm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Central Oregon’s largest health care provider is being sued for $1.2 million for alleged sex discrimination and other claims by a former pharmacist who described it as a “boys club” culture.

The Bulletin reports Darcy Martin filed the lawsuit last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Martin worked for St. Charles Health System as a staff pharmacist from March 2015 until she was fired in December 2019.

Martin says prior to her termination, she “opposed, resisted and/or complained” about gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Goodman says officials are in the process of evaluating the lawsuit with lawyers.

