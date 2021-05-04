Spud Monkey’s Bar Will Still Seat Patrons Indoors
In this March 15, 2020, file photo, a Red Robin restaurant in Tigard, Ore., has closed some tables in order to maintain social distancing between diners per CDC guidelines. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
GRESHAM, Ore–In spite of Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s instructions to Multnomah County businesses to once again stop serving meals and drinks indoors, Spud Monkey’s Bar Owner will not be following Extreme Risk mandates. The owner says, “We’re tired we’re worn out, we’re stressed, we cry every night. I can’t pay my rent. I come in here 7 days a week for the past 14 months trying to make this work. I did everything that Kate Brown asked me to do. I can’t do this anymore.”
Last week the Governor placed 15 counties in the Extreme Risk level. At the same press conference, Stan Pulliam Mayor of Sandy announced he had filed a lawsuit against the Governor for Covid-19 restrictions. The lawsuit also represents a number of businesses and organizations.