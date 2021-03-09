Oregon is known for really great food, and there are food trucks all over the state. Ken Carey is president of the Oregon Food Truck Association and along with his wife, Amy, runs the Spud Bus in Stayton in Marion County. They serve up Baked and Loaded Potatoes with a wide variety of toppings. Including the Frito Pie potato, Egg and Chicken Fried Steak Potato covered with Country Gravy, Broccoli and Cheese, Cheeseburger, Chili bacon cheeseburger, Stroganoff, Cheesy Smoked Sausage, Meatloaf or for the health conscious there’s a very healthy veggie potato! You can find the Spud Bus across the street from the Wolfgang’s Thirst Tap House in Stayton