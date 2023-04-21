KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Sprucing Up the World Peace Candle

April 21, 2023 7:01AM PDT
Photo courtesy of or.gov

The most prominent landmark in the city of Scappoose is the Peace Candle of the World.  It’s been in a field at the old Brock Candles Inc. site since 1971.

It’s listed in many travel publications and websites, with the Weather Channel in 2015 calling it Oregon’s most famous landmark.   If you’re going to have a famous landmark, it’s got to look good!

The city of Scappoose has been sprucing it up by adding a fresh coat of paint and some other minor improvements.

The candle is so iconic, it even has it’s own Facebook page!

Photo by former Mayor Scott Burge

 

