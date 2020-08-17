Springfield’s Mayor Abruptly Quits
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg has resigned from her post, which she has held for nearly 10 years, effective immediately.
The Register-Guard reports the change in leadership was announced in a press release from city spokesperson Amber Fossen on Saturday afternoon.
Lundberg says she made the decision with a heavy heart and attributed the decision to needing to take time for herself and her family.
Lundberg has been Springfield’s mayor since December 2010.
She was reelected for another four years this May in Oregon’s primary election, carrying 58% of the vote over opponent Mike Eyster.
The City Council will appoint a Mayor to serve until the 2022 General Election.