Springfield Police Chief Retiring, Retired Portland Cop To Lead In Interim
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Officials say Springfield Police Chief Richard Lewis is retiring effective June 1 after he was placed on leave in late March.
The Register-Guard reports Lewis had been on paid leave during what city officials called an administrative personnel investigation.
The announcement about Lewis’ leave in March came after the state agency that licenses public safety personnel forwarded the city manager a complaint about his actions when firing a recruit.
City spokeswoman Amber Fossen said Wednesday the investigation continues.
City Manager Nancy Newton has appointed former Portland assistant chief of police Andrew Shearer to serve as interim chief.