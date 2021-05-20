      Weather Alert

Springfield Police Chief Retiring, Retired Portland Cop To Lead In Interim

May 20, 2021 @ 2:50pm

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Officials say Springfield Police Chief Richard Lewis is retiring effective June 1 after he was placed on leave in late March.

The Register-Guard reports Lewis had been on paid leave during what city officials called an administrative personnel investigation.

The announcement about Lewis’ leave in March came after the state agency that licenses public safety personnel forwarded the city manager a complaint about his actions when firing a recruit.

City spokeswoman Amber Fossen said Wednesday the investigation continues.

City Manager Nancy Newton has appointed former Portland assistant chief of police Andrew Shearer to serve as interim chief.

TAGS
chief police Portland Springfield police
Popular Posts
Victim of Kidnapping That Led To Police Shootout In Marion County Dies
Oregon Reports 713 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Virus-Related Deaths
5.7 Billion Dollar PDX Budget Limits Police And Street Response Team
UPDATE: Oregon County Vaccination % Goes Down For A Second Day In A Row.
COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Confederated Tribes Of The Umatilla Indian Reservation