Springfield Man Admits to Hiding Pot in Fake Boulders

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Springfield man who prosecutors said tried to overnight more than 100 pounds of marijuana to Oklahoma concealed in fake boulders has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 37-year-old Curran Manzer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

Court records show police began investigation Manzer in September 2017, when workers at United Parcel Service reported packages he had shipped to Oklahoma City smelled like marijuana.

Court documents say packages containing up to $50,000 cash also were shipped by UPS to Manzer’s Springfield home.

After he dropped off packages Nov. 10, police with a search warrant opened them and found six large Styrofoam rocks that contained a total of 143 pounds of marijuana.

Shipping pot across state lines is prohibited under both federal and state law.

