Springfield Chief On Leave

Mar 30, 2021 @ 6:08am

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Springfield city officials say their police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation. KEZI-TV reports City Manager Nancy Newton made the announcement Monday afternoon to staff regarding Police Chief Richard Lewis. Newton says Lewis will be on leave while the city conducts an “administrative personnel investigation.” She says the move to place Lewis on leave will protect the integrity of the investigation. Lt. Matt Neiwert will be acting chief. No further information was released.

