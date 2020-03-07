Spring Forward! Change Your Clocks Sunday Morning
Portland, Ore. – We spring forward tonight. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead when you go to bed. At 2am Sunday morning, it actually becomes 3am. It means we lose an hour of sleep, but sunsets will be an hour later, so it’ll be lighter out, longer into the evening. As we’ve reported, there are still efforts to get rid of daylight saving time of the west coast. There’s no time change in places like Hawaii, most of Arizona, and Puerto Rico.
