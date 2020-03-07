      Weather Alert

Spring Forward! Change Your Clocks Sunday Morning

Mar 7, 2020 @ 3:54pm

Portland, Ore. – We spring forward tonight. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead when you go to bed. At 2am Sunday morning, it actually becomes 3am.  It means we lose an hour of sleep,  but sunsets will be an hour later, so it’ll be lighter out, longer into the evening. As we’ve reported, there are still efforts to get rid of daylight saving time of the west coast. There’s no time change in places like Hawaii, most of Arizona, and Puerto Rico.

KXL Poll: Stay With Daylight Savings Time Year Round? Tell us what you think here.

Read more from AP: Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities. With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning. No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. Standard time returns Nov. 1.

Oregon a Step Closer to Permanent Daylight Saving Time

 

 

