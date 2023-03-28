Spring Break Travel Alert: I-5 Reopened At California/Oregon Border.

UPDATE: All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 have reopened from Exit 14 in Ashland to the California border. The closure began earlier today due to severe winter conditions in northern California. Drivers should expect winter weather conditions and delays as backed up traffic begins moving again

Salem, Ore. — If your plans for spring break have you driving south on Interstate 5, be advised that a severe spring storm has forced the closure of the freeway. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced that I-5 is closed from exit 14 in Ashland all the way to the California border.

According to ODOT, California transportation officials have requested the closure due to the hazardous conditions caused by the severe weather. The closure in Oregon is expected to last until conditions on the California side of the border improve.

In addition to the closure of I-5, ODOT has also closed OR 66 and OR 273 to all but local traffic due to the inclement weather.

Travelers are urged to visit ODOT’s TripCheck page for the latest updates on road conditions and detours. However, ODOT is warning that the closure could be lengthy, so it may be best to reconsider your travel plans if they involve driving on I-5 in the near future.