Spring Break Partier Apologizes for “If I Get Corona, I Get Corona” Comment
Brady Sluder of Ohio took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize for comments he made while partying in Florida over spring break. Sluder’s comments to a reporter went viral after he downplayed the seriousness of the outbreak, saying at the time, “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying. We’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.”
That clip made the rounds on news shows including the March 19 episode of TODAY. Now Sluder has had a change of heart, writing, “I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions and comments. I’d like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I’ve made and apologize to the people I’ve offended.” Sluder said that at the time he was feeling “invincible,” like many his age: “Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities,” Sluder wrote. “I will continue to reflect and learn from this and continue to pray for our well-being. I deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness of my actions.”