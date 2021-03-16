Spring Break-In-A-Box is a new contest from Cheez-It. It’s the brand’s answer to avoiding travel due to the pandemic. The winner gets a hot tub, a DJ, a gaming simulator experience and a food station. The winner will get to choose an experience — for themselves and up to five friends — inspired by Cheez-Its Grooves cracker flavors: The “Scorchin’ Island Break” experience will include a surf simulator, the “Zesty Dude Ranch Break” will include a bull-riding game and the “Peak White Cheddar Break” will include a snowboarding simulator. The winner also gets a year’s supply of Cheez-It Grooves. To enter, fans can share what experience they would choose on Twitter. The deadline to enter is March 26.