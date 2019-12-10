Spreading Hope With Your Help
By Rebecca Marshall.
I just wanted to take the time to say THANK YOU to all of our wonderful listeners. You always amaze me!
We team up each December with the Union Gospel Mission to raise meals for those in need. Those meals lead to encouragement and hope, that leads them to the program at the mission, and it gets them off the streets, and onto a better life.
Steve Leader, Lucinda Kay, and I went to the shelter last month and met with the people who run it. They were just fantastic. The people who are living at the shelter are focused and determined to get their lives back on track. Here’s where you came in. We asked you to make a donation to keep this program running, and this year, during morning drive, those donations doubled.
The Union Gospel Mission is still running the online campaign but as of today, KXL has raised 21,300 meals for the mission. How about that?
Thank you for your generosity! We could not do it without you. Also, a big thanks to David Harms with UGM (below) who helps us put what we feel in our hearts, into words on the air. Thanks David!