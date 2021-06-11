Spouse Of Amazon Employee Sentenced For Insider Trading Of Amazon Stock

SEATTLE (AP) – A 37-year-old Bothell, Washington man was sentenced to 26 months in prison for illegally trading Amazon stock.
Viky Bohra pleaded guilty in November 2020 securities fraud.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says Bohra admitted he used Amazon inside information to trade Amazon stock between 2016 and 2018, making $1.4 million.
Gorman says the information came from his wife, an Amazon finance employee.
She had confidential information about Amazon revenue and expenses.
Because of that work, they were subject to blackout periods when no stock could be traded.
Despite that restriction, Bohra conducted trades during blackout periods.