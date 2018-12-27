Spokane Working on Housing the Homeless

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Catholic Charities, which runs Spokane’s largest homeless shelter and has built hundreds of permanent homes for chronically homeless people, has started construction on a four-story, 51-unit building on the east end of downtown that will house formerly homeless people.

The Spokesman-Review reports the $4.48 million Father Bach Haven Four, which was issued building permits earlier this month, will be built adjacent to the existing Donna Hansen Haven. The building, expected to be complete by the end of 2019, is also a block from the original Father Bach Haven and less than three blocks from the Buder Haven and Marilee apartments.

The four existing buildings provide nearly 200 units for formerly homeless people. All but the Marilee, which is run by Volunteers of America, are Catholic Charities buildings.