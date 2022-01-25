Spokane Police Officers Shoot And Kill Man Allegedly Holding Baby At Knifepoint

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The Spokane police chief says two of his officers shot and killed a man who was holding a baby at knifepoint.
KXLY-TV reports Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says police responded to an area of north Spokane at 12:45 p.m. Monday when they received a report from a distressed woman.
Meidl said they found the man holding an infant and a knife.
Meidl says two officers fired their weapons and the man died at the scene.
He said the baby wasn’t hurt.
Meidl did not say what the relationships are between the woman, man and the baby.
A Spokane Independent Investigation Response investigation into the incident is underway.
No names have been released.