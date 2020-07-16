Spokane Police Officer Pleads Not Guilty To Vehicular Assault
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Spokane police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an investigation that determined he was driving more than twice the speed limit when he struck another vehicle, injuring its passengers.
The Spokesman-Review reports officer Michael Brunner appeared before a judge Wednesday to be arraigned on two charges of vehicular assault.
Through his attorney Brunner declined to comment to the newspaper after the hearing.
An investigation by Washington State Patrol released last week found Brunner was going 65 mph in a 30 mph zone immediately before hitting another car at an intersection on March 25.
Brunner was in his police vehicle, but was not speeding to an emergency.