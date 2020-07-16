      Weather Alert

Spokane Police Officer Pleads Not Guilty To Vehicular Assault

Jul 16, 2020 @ 8:44am

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Spokane police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an investigation that determined he was driving more than twice the speed limit when he struck another vehicle, injuring its passengers.

The Spokesman-Review reports officer Michael Brunner appeared before a judge Wednesday to be arraigned on two charges of vehicular assault.

Through his attorney Brunner declined to comment to the newspaper after the hearing.

An investigation by Washington State Patrol released last week found Brunner was going 65 mph in a 30 mph zone immediately before hitting another car at an intersection on March 25.

Brunner was in his police vehicle, but was not speeding to an emergency.

TAGS
police Spokane Vehicular Assault
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast