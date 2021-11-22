      Weather Alert

SPOKANE POLICE: 62 Year Old Cold Case Solved

Nov 22, 2021 @ 10:33am
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Police in eastern Washington say they have solved the slaying of a 9-year-old girl, 62 years after the crime occurred.

The Spokane Police Department used advanced DNA analysis, forensic genealogy and traditional detective work to name John Reigh Hoff as the killer of young Candice “Candy” Elaine Rogers in 1959.

Hoff died in 1970.

Spokane Police Detective Zac Storment said Friday that the mystery has been the Mount Everest of cold cases for the department.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says he hopes that solving the case brings some comfort to Rogers’ family.

 

