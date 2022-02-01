      Weather Alert

Spokane City Councilor Censured For Refusing To Follow Mask Rules

Feb 1, 2022 @ 3:53pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Spokane City Councilman Jonathan Bingle has been censured for his refusal to wear a mask.

The Spokane City Council passed two resolutions on Monday night – one formally condemning Bingle, who is openly violating the state’s mask order while at work in City Hall.

The other urged Mayor Nadine Woodward to enforce the mask mandate.

Some members want Woodward to lock Bingle out of City Hall.

Bingle countered he was one of many “frustrated with the inconsistencies” of the mask mandate.

Rules in Washington since last summer generally requires people age 5 and older to wear masks inside public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

TAGS
Censure mandate mask rules
Popular Posts
Results Of Newberg School Board Recall Vote Still Not Final
POLICE: Driver In Deadly Hit And Run Smoked Heroin While Talking To Officers After Crash
Amazon To End Its "Sold By Amazon" Program After Investigation
Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Mall Parking Lot
Gresham Mayor Coping With One Of Oregon's Highest COVID-19 Rates
Connect With Us Listen To Us On