Spokane City Councilor Censured For Refusing To Follow Mask Rules

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Spokane City Councilman Jonathan Bingle has been censured for his refusal to wear a mask.
The Spokane City Council passed two resolutions on Monday night – one formally condemning Bingle, who is openly violating the state’s mask order while at work in City Hall.
The other urged Mayor Nadine Woodward to enforce the mask mandate.
Some members want Woodward to lock Bingle out of City Hall.
Bingle countered he was one of many “frustrated with the inconsistencies” of the mask mandate.
Rules in Washington since last summer generally requires people age 5 and older to wear masks inside public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.