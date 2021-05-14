In Brief: Chris Rock in a Saw movie? Didn’t see that one coming.
I don’t keep up with these things, but apparently there’s a Book of Saw. At least the producers and creators of Spiral say so. When I saw the original film back in 2004, I predicted more movies and a chain saw franchise. I suppose, somewhere, someone has put pen to paper and has written a book or two based on the movie and its protagonist, John Kramer.
I’m getting lazy and don’t really care enough to check. None of that matters, anyway, book or no book, Spiral: From the Book of Saw is a movie and is the 9th movie in the series.
I only saw the first three in the franchise. They didn’t screen any of the others for critics in my area. Just as well, the chop-and-slash flicks don’t work for me at all, and neither one, two or three are worth a cut of anyone’s time.
I’m assume the same goes for versions four through eight.
This one stars Chris Rock. Hmmmmm. Really? That’s interesting. How does someone of Rock’s star caliber end up in this kind of a movie? Just as interesting, someone talked Samuel L. Jackson into taking a small part.
And the story evolved from an idea Rock developed? Even more interesting.
By now you’re thinking Spiral might be a comedy. Horror and comedy are a good mix. A lot of humor — for some reason — often makes the unbelievable, believable. Unfortunately, outside of a couple of poorly written comedy rambles, Spiral isn’t that funny.
By Saw standards the movie is different but not necessarily better. And though Rock is in the movie, you’re not necessarily going to end up laughing your sides off.
Rock is Det. Zeke Banks. He’s a super-straight cop and is not all that popular on the force. Banks and his rookie partner investigate the murder of a cop. He’s killed in copy-cat Saw style. Then another cop is killed. A recorded message is left at the scene of each crime by a hooded man wearing a pig mask.
No one misses the jab as the killer explains to Banks that he’s only killing crooked cops.
Rock does a lot of shouting in his high, squeaky voice. The stentorian style makes him almost convincing as a cop. The limitation is his delivery. It’s — no pun intended — horrifying. In this role — and in other acting parts — Rock’s lines are not delivered much differently than he does in one of his comedy routines. It’s distracting.
Instead of focusing on his character and the character’s actions, you keep waiting for a punch line.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw is written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. They penned the 8th Saw movie, Jigsaw. Their movie isn’t bad. It’s not quite as bloody graphic as I remember the first three films to be, but it’s still graphic enough to be a Saw movie.
To his credit, director Darren Lynn Bousman who did Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV, keeps his movie moving. What he, Rock and the two writers don’t offer is any surprises or — other than curiosity about Rock — any real reason to shell out box-office money to see more of the same.
For those of you curious enough to do this one, and for fans of the franchise, this one combines chop and slash with a dash of comedy and some horror. It’s good but it’s also not horrible. Rock isn’t too bad in the lead role, it has a decent supporting cast and — fortunately — it runs just a few minutes over 90-minutes.
The bad news? Bousman, Stolberg, Goldfinger, Rock and the producers leave room for a sequel. It looks like they have set another, and very unnecessary chain saw into motion. With box office success, Spiral could have Saw, once again, spiraling out of control.
Director: Darren Lynn Bousman
Stars: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jones, Marisol Nichols
Rated R for graphic horror and mature themes. Chris Rock’s sense of humor is missing which means Spiral also misses the mark. But you, pun intended, saw that one coming. Give this a 2 on the Friday Flicks with Gary o to 5 scale.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw can be seen in several area theaters.
