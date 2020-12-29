Spiffy’s Restaurant In Chehalis Faces Judge For Defying COVID Orders
CHEHALIS, Wash. — The owners of Spiffy’s Restaurant and Bakery face a judge in Lewis County on Tuesday afternoon. The state has fined the restaurant $67,000 for not abiding by Governor Jay Inslee’s ban on indoor dining.
The restaurant was served with legal papers last week and notified of a court hearing. A rally outside the Lewis County Courthouse is planned for 2pm and the hearing is scheduled for 3pm. General Manager Rob Grant says their goal is for 1,000 people to join them at the rally.
Governor Inslee has said that businesses caught violating the rules can be fined up to $9,000 per day or violation. The Washington Labor and Industry Board has threatened criminal action if the violations continue.