In Brief: Maybe the best super hero movie ever. Maybe. See the movie and join the debate.



This is such a clever concept that I almost don’t know where to begin. The film has a multi-universe premise. All of the universes have a version of a Spider-Man. Unless he’s stopped, a super villain has a machine that will destroy all of the universes. His partner in crime is a female version of Spider-Man villain, the multi-armed Doc Ock.

The Spider Mans include a couple of regular Spider-Mans, a kid Spider-Man, a Spider-Woman, a 1940s version called Spider-Man Noir and even a pig named Spider-Ham. They all show up in one universe and decide it’s up to them to stop the two villains.

The concept’s main character is Miles Morales. In his universe, he’s bitten by a radioactive spider and connects with the original Spider-Man who is killed by the villain’s henchmen. That leads him to Peter B. Parker, an alternate universe Spider-Man. The others come along shortly after.

Taking the plot explanation of who is doing what in what universe much farther will ruin the fun. I’ll leave that for the Internet.

The film is also character-laden. A huge cast includes Shameik Moore who gives voice to Morales, Jake Johnson who does Peter B. Parker and Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Kathryn Hahn, Liev Schreiber, Chris Pine, Oscar Isaac, Lake Bell and a bunch others. They all have a blast with their characters.

As always, no Marvel-based movie is complete without a Stan Lee cameo.

Earlier I noted that I can’t quite find the right adjectives to describe the creativity of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Part of the movie’s genius is how it came about. It’s based on a bunch of concepts from different writers and is blended into a whole by three very good directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman and somewhere around 150 animators.

The animation looks much like a comic book. There are split screens, panels like you see in the Marvel Comic’s originals and characters that look like they come from the comics. Even better, the story is told much like one you would have found in the 1960s when Spider-Man was invented by Stan Lee, Steve Ditko — and depending on your source — Jack Kirby and a few others.

Any film is a total concept with each aspect of the production feeding and interacting with the others. Animation usually has lots of layers ranging from artists to animators to background artistry and so on. The animation also tends to be the focus. However, any film — animated or not — doesn’t work without great writing.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is brilliantly written and is a very deep, rich, character-filled, laugh-out-loud funny movie that works on every level. In fact, it is so good on all levels that you can — rightfully — argue this may be the best super hero movie of them all.

Let the debate begin.

Oh. One more thing. I saw the 2D version and was blown away. If you feel like spending the extra money, this will be absolutely mind-boggling in a 3D viewing.

Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Stars: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Zoe Kravitz, John Mulaney, Kimiko glenn, Nicolas Cage, Kathryn Hahn, Liev Schreiber, Chris Pine, Natalie Morales, Oscar Isaac, Lake Bell, Stan Lee

Rated PG for mature themes. This one is the perfect comic book movie. It’s done in comic book style and packed with adventure and laughs. I’d like to give it a 10 but my o to 5 scale is just that. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.