Speed Racers Block I-405

PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you heard the sounds of screeching tires on Sunday night. Portland Police got several calls about a large group of drivers blocking Interstate 405 southbound on the upper deck of the Fremont Bridge around 8:15pm this past Sunday.
The group had moved along by the time police arrived. Additional reports of speed racing in North and Northeast Portland came in over the next few hours, but no arrests were made.
Police are asking for anyone who might have video to come forward so they can identify those involved. You’re asked to contact the North Precinct Neighborhood Response Team at (503) 823-5790 or e-mail Sergeant Jennifer Butcher at Jennifer.Butcher@portlandoregon.gov.