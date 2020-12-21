Protesters Gather At Oregon Capital
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during the third special legislative session.
Lawmakers are at the Capitol Monday to consider measures that would provide $800 million in relief to people struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic and this summer’s massive wildfires.
The Statesman Journal reports that a smaller group of protestors were successful in entering a portion of the Capitol building, while protesters outside banged their fists against the doors chanting, “Let us in.”
At least two people were arrested.
The Capitol is closed to the public during the special session as part of a COVID-19 safety measure.