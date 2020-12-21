      Weather Alert

Protesters Gather At Oregon Capital

Dec 21, 2020 @ 9:04am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building  as protesters attempted to force their way in during the third special legislative session.

Lawmakers are at the Capitol Monday to consider measures that would provide $800 million in relief to people struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic and this summer’s massive wildfires.

The Statesman Journal reports that a smaller group of protestors were successful in entering a portion of the Capitol building, while protesters outside banged their fists against the doors chanting, “Let us in.”

At least two people were arrested.

The Capitol is closed to the public during the special session as part of a COVID-19 safety measure.

TAGS
Oregon Capital protest Salem
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Deaths, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed, 25K Claims Filed
Kinney Family Reportedly Finalizing Agreement With Legal Counsel To Recover Red House
Incoming Secretary Of State Under Fire For Birthday Party At Her Home
Teen Killed In Shooting On SE 136th Avenue
Iraqi Refugee Shot In Ambush In NE Portland Dies