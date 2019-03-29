Special Olympics Bowling Champ Speaks Out About Funding

Garden Home, Idaho -President Trump wants to keep federal funding in place for Special Olympics. It’s a sigh of relief for many athletes across the country. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with one of them from the Pacific Northwest. 38-year-old Jon Harmon is from Garden City, Idaho – just outside of Boise. He has autism. And his miracle cure is bowling. He discovered around the age of 9, that bowling helped him focus through this autism. He’s been bowling ever since. Now he bowls in Special Olympics. He won 2nd place in the recent U.S. National tournament, which qualified him for the Special Olympics World Games, which he just got back from two weeks ago. It’s the first time he’s ever done anything like this before and it’s changed his life. That’s why he’s happy to see funding stay in place for Special Olympics. President Trump says he is backing off his budget request to eliminate funding for the Special Olympics, reversing course on a proposal that was unlikely to be approved by Congress after days of bipartisan criticism.

