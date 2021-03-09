Special Election In Oregon City As Residents Vote For New Mayor
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon City voters have until 8pm to return their ballot to elect the next mayor after Dan Holladay was recalled last November.
At last check, 21% of ballots had been returned. Clackamas County Elections Manager Sherry Hall says about 21,000 people are eligible to vote in this election.
Five candidates are on the ballot: Alex Josephy, Damon Mabee, Leslie Wright Jr., Phil Heppner and Rachel Lyles Smith. The winner will serve the remainder of Holladay’s term through 2022.
Ballots can be dropped off at:
Clackamas County Elections
1710 Red Soils Ct
Oregon City, OR 97045
Oregon City – City Hall
625 Center St
Oregon City, OR 97045
The special election is costing taxpayers $30,000.
