Special Election In Oregon City As Residents Vote For New Mayor

Mar 9, 2021 @ 7:09am

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon City voters have until 8pm to return their ballot to elect the next mayor after Dan Holladay was recalled last November.

At last check, 21% of ballots had been returned.  Clackamas County Elections Manager Sherry Hall says about 21,000 people are eligible to vote in this election.

Five candidates are on the ballot: Alex Josephy, Damon Mabee, Leslie Wright Jr., Phil Heppner and Rachel Lyles Smith.  The winner will serve the remainder of Holladay’s term through 2022.

Ballots can be dropped off at:

Clackamas County Elections
1710 Red Soils Ct
Oregon City, OR 97045

Oregon City – City Hall
625 Center St
Oregon City, OR 97045

The special election is costing taxpayers $30,000.

