Special Education Teacher Sues Washington School District
SEATTLE (AP) – A former Washington state special education teacher has sued the Bremerton School District, saying she was locked in a room with a 7-year-old student who kicked and punched her.
She also says that school officials ignored her reports of inappropriate behavior by another paraeducator.
District officials have denied the teacher was ever locked in a room with the student.
An attorney for the district says another employee was disciplined for inappropriate boundaries such as giving small gifts but there was no finding of unsafe or sexually suggestive behavior.