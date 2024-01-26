KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Speaker Johnson Warns Senate Against Border Deal, Suggesting It Will Be ‘Dead On Arrival’ In House

January 26, 2024 10:51AM PST
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is taking a strong stand against a bipartisan Senate deal to pair border enforcement measures with Ukraine aid.

He sent a letter to colleagues that supported an effort by hardline conservatives following the lead of Donald Trump to sink the compromise on border and immigration policy.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, says that the legislation would be “dead on arrival in the House” if leaked reports about the legislation are true.

Text of the bill has not been publicly released.

The diminishing prospects for a deal leave congressional leaders with no clear way to approve a $110 billion White House request for emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel, immigration enforcement and other national security needs.

