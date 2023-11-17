KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Speaker Johnson Says He’ll Make 44,000 Hours Of Jan. 6 Footage Available To The General Public

November 17, 2023 3:53PM PST
Share
Speaker Johnson Says He’ll Make 44,000 Hours Of Jan. 6 Footage Available To The General Public
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson says he plans to publicly release hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson said the first tranche of security footage, around 90 hours, will be released on a public committee website Friday.

The rest of the 44,000 hours are expected to be posted over the next several months.

The videos show some of the fighting up close and give a bird’s eye view of the Capitol complex as hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building, violently attacking police officers and breaking in through windows and doors.

More about:
January 6th

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Vancouver
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.5% In Second Straight Weekly Drop
3

Oregon’s SOS Is Trying To Sink Our State!
4

US Consumer Inflation Eased In October
5

New York Judge Lifts Gag Order That Barred Former President Trump From Maligning Court Staff In Fraud Trial