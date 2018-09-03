Southwest Washington School Strikes Update (9/3 10:57am)

Southwest Washington Schools Update as of 110:30 am 9/3/2018

VANCOUVER:

– Vancouver Public Schools And Vancouver Education Association Tentatively Agree On New Contract

– Schools are expected to open on Wednesday, Sept. 5., pending a VEA ratification vote on Sept 4.

– district has threatened to sue (but this agreement may change that?)

CAMAS:

– Camas School District Signs Tentative Agreement With Camas Education Association

– Classes Will Begin Tuesday September 4 As Scheduled pending CEA vote Sept. 3rd

HOCKINSON:

Hockinson has reached a tentative agreement. Negotiators there hammered out a deal for a two-year contract. The Hockinson teachers union will meet this afternoon. They’re expected to ratify the plan. School is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

LONGVIEW:

– on strike (Negotiating over Labor Day weekend) No info as of 5am Monday

– school closed

– Longview Education Association A media release stating that the Unions are losing CONFIDENCE in the District Leadership.

-There are also posts on Social Media calling for a community and parent rally. That is supposed to take place Tuesday Morning September 4 at 8 am.

EVERGREEN:

– on strike(No agreement made. PIO Gail Spolar says talks resume today)

– no guarantee that school will start on September 4, even if an agreement is made

WASHOUGAL: (No Update Yet This Morning 9/3)

– On strike

– School is canceled for Tuesday September 4

BATTLEGROUND:

Battle Ground Public Schools and the Battle Ground Education Association (BGEA) continued to bargain on Sunday for 13 hours with the state-appointed mediator, but have not yet reached an agreement. There will be no school on Tuesday, Sept. 4, as Battle Ground’s teachers voted for a work stoppage if an agreement is not in place.

They will meet again today.

RIDGEFIELD:

No official update but an e-mail to one parent from Cross Country Coach Angela Shields states that practice is on for today and tomorrow but that there will be no school Tuesday, September 4th.

