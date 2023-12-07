Southwest Portland Sewage Overflow Caused By Heavy Rains

Portland, Ore — City crews swiftly responded to a sewage overflow near SW Sunset Blvd and SW Richardson St this morning, attributing the incident to ongoing heavy rains. The release was first observed at approximately 9:50 a.m. and was successfully stopped around 12:20 p.m.

Environmental Services estimates that around 3,000 gallons of sewage overflowed from a property cleanout on SW Sunset Blvd. The overflow traveled down the street and entered a stormwater inlet, ultimately connecting to a small unnamed creek that flows into Fanno Creek.

In response to the incident, Environmental Services advises the public to avoid contact with Fanno Creek downstream of SW Dosch Road and Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy for a minimum of 48 hours. Warning signs have been posted near SW Sunset Blvd and SW Richardson St to alert the public.

While heavy rains were identified as the cause of the sewage overflow, Environmental Services emphasizes that most such incidents are preventable. Common causes include grease, tree roots, wet wipes, and other debris that clog and block pipes.

To prevent clogs in homes and businesses and mitigate sewage releases, Environmental Services offers the following tips:

Avoid pouring grease down drains: Collect grease, oil, and fat in a can and dispose of it in the garbage. Only flush human waste and toilet paper: Wet wipes are not flushable. Do not put anything down storm drains: Storm drains are intended for rainfall only.

In case of a sewer overflow or to report such incidents, the public is encouraged to contact the City of Portland’s 24/7 hotline at 503-823-1700. Environmental Services remains committed to addressing and mitigating sewage overflows to protect public health and the environment.