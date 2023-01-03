Southwest Airlines Is A Mess Despite Receiving Billions From Taxpayers

Should we be giving an airline billions of dollars when they can’t even fly people on Christmas? Since 2020, Southwest Airlines has received $7.2 billion in federal subsidies for payroll and operations. However, during the Christmas holiday, the airline stranded tens of thousands of passengers when it canceled 5,400 flights within 48 hours. Southwest attributes the cancellations to a crash of its internal systems that schedule flight crews and pilots, while a union for Southwest Airlines flight attendants claims that the meltdown was caused by outdated scheduling systems that should have been upgraded years ago. For more information, Lars speaks with Adam Andrzejewski, who is the CEO & Founder of Open the Books and fired former columnist at Forbes.

