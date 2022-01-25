      Weather Alert
Southern Border Crisis Or An Entire National Security Crisis?

Jan 25, 2022 @ 1:13pm

CBP reports there were a total of 178,840 illegal immigrants apprehended at our southern border in December; that’s more than the combined total apprehensions in December 2018, 2019, and 2020. We all know that Biden and his useless border czar Kamala Harris has done nothing to stop the crisis at our southern border, but how much should we worry about our open border to the North? For more information, Lars speaks with Mark Morgan, a senior fellow with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) and the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

