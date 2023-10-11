Southbound Span Of Interstate Bridge To Close For Maintenance on October 14

Portland, Ore — On Saturday night, October 14, the southbound span of the Interstate Bridge will undergo a temporary closure for maintenance.

All southbound lanes are scheduled to close at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, and will reopen by 6 a.m. on Sunday, October 15. During this time, the southbound sidewalk will also be closed, while the sidewalk on the northbound span will remain open.

Maintenance activities during the closure include raising the southbound drawbridge to ensure it is in optimal working condition for the winter season. Additionally, crews will inspect barrier gates, patch potholes, and maintain light fixtures.

For the duration of the closure, southbound traffic bound for Oregon is advised to take State Route 14 east to Interstate 205 and then cross the Glenn Jackson Bridge heading south.

The Interstate Bridge is jointly owned by Oregon and Washington and is operated and maintained by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The northbound span of the bridge was opened in 1917, and the southbound span was completed in 1958.