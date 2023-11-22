KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

South Korea Says North Korea Fired Missile Toward Sea

November 22, 2023 10:03AM PST
Credit: MGN

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea but the launch likely failed.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday the North Korean launch was made from the North’s capital region on Wednesday night.

It says the North Korean missile was believed to have failed but didn’t elaborate.

The North Korean missile launch came a day after it launched a spy satellite.

North Korea has claimed to have put the satellite into orbit.

